Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 10,626,447 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,626,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,179,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 262,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $59.24 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

