Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,347,979 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,347,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Everest Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Everest Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $361.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

