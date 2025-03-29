NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Posts Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance
NSFDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
