Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $167,211,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Roblox by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Roblox by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

