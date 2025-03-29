Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2 %

ODFL opened at $164.85 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

