Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Posts Earnings Results

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Oliveda International Price Performance
OLVI stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Oliveda International has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
About Oliveda International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oliveda International
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.