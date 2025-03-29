OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.