Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

