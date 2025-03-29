Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,498 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

