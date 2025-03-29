Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

