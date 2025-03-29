Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Paul Schmidt Sells 50,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Schmidt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$659,660.00.

OLA opened at C$13.10 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms recently commented on OLA. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

