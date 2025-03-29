Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 88,961 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88,961 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $199.66 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

