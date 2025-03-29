PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 91112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

