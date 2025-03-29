Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $119.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

