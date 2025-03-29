Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

