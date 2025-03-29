Promising Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the research, development, or production of quantum computing technologies. These stocks can include firms directly building quantum processors as well as those providing essential support services or components for the emerging quantum ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 26,524,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 20,599,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,236,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Featured Articles