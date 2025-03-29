Promising Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Ford Motor, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, MercadoLibre, Wells Fargo & Company, and Equinix are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks represent equity in companies primarily engaged in real estate activities, such as property development, management, and investment. They include both traditional real estate firms and REITs, providing investors with exposure to the property market through publicly traded securities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 153,021,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,088,361. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $248.47. 4,018,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,740. The company has a market capitalization of $694.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.99 and a 200 day moving average of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 14,516,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,754,532. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,190. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,088.51. 166,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,968. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,018.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,973.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Equinix (EQIX)

EQIX traded down $9.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $821.13. The stock had a trading volume of 342,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $900.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $909.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

