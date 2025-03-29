Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 71,923 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

