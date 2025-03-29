Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,282,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,219,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 305,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 116.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

