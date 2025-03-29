Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.19 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

CDW Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.