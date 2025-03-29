Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.74 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

MHO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

