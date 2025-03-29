Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,116 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,604,922,000 after acquiring an additional 46,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

TDY opened at $494.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.03 and a 200 day moving average of $474.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

