Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,051 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $10,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,768.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

