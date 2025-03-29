QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.10 and last traded at $158.52. Approximately 1,182,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,194,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.