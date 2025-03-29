Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,068,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $53,949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.