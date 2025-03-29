Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 314.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

IFS stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

