Quantbot Technologies LP Has $344,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.