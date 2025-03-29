Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 81,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,916 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

In related news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $117,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,044. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $3.93 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

