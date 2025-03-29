Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Ready Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity
In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
