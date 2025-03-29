Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,219 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

