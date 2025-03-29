Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Insider Lincoln Liu Buys 200,000 Shares

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln Liu acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($113,207.55).

Red Mountain Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Red Mountain Mining Company Profile

Red Mountain Mining Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for lithium, nickel, gold, uranium, copper, cobalt, and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

