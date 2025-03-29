Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Insider Lincoln Liu Buys 200,000 Shares

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln Liu acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($113,207.55).
Red Mountain Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Red Mountain Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red Mountain Mining
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Red Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.