Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CenterPoint Energy stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

