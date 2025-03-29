Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ingersoll Rand stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

IR traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $79.38. 1,769,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,322. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

