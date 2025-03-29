Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $637.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $629.02 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.