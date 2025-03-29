Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

