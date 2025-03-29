Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reviva Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.