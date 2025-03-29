RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
