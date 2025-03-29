RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

