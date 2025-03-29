Ripple USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.64 Million (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Ripple USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripple USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ripple USD has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and approximately $33.64 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 193,692,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 193,692,685.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 1.00003435 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $34,246,553.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.