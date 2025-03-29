Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Rithm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.