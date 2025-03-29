RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 69,086 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,201.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.