Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $276.01 and last traded at $279.06. 831,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,852,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.99.

Specifically, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,644.60. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. The trade was a 41.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.74.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average is $310.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

