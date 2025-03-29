Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,422,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

