Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
