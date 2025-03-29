Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 406,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

