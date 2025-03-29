Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,118.48. This represents a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

PFIS stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.56. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.58%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

