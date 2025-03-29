Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 629,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 489,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,447.80. The trade was a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRO stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

