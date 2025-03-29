Sei Investments Co. Invests $12.87 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

