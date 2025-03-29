Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.71 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.