Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 71.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This is a boost from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

