Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Declines By 33.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $69.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

