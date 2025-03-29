Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Declines By 33.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $69.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $86.68.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
