Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Declines By 32.9%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,100 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 1,381,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IHI Stock Performance

IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

